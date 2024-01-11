Craig Scott Billings Sells 11,451 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $93.90. 1,870,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

