Craig Scott Billings Sells 11,451 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $93.90. 1,870,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
