Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,542.25

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,542.25 ($19.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($22.94). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,790 ($22.82), with a volume of 11,950 shares trading hands.

Craneware Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £629.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,535.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,690.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.89) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($31,816.44). Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

