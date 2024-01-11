Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $184.28 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $184.28 million and $61.31 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

