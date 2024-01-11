Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.30

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.30 and traded as high as C$13.90. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.79, with a volume of 128,558 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRR.UN shares. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

