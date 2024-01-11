CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.40

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.40 and last traded at $212.40, with a volume of 108090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average is $180.18. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.