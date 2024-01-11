CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

CV Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 94,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,859. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.