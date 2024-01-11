CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %
CV Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 94,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,859. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
CV Sciences Company Profile
