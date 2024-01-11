Decentraland Price Tops $0.49 (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $926.31 million and $125.85 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,893,095,371 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

