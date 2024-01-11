Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $41.27 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.27 or 0.00089525 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $434.66 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.