Decred (DCR) Price Tops $16.24 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $256.16 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $16.24 or 0.00035159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00120357 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00023221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004042 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002134 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,775,570 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.