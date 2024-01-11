Defira (FIRA) Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Defira (FIRA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Defira has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Defira token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $744.57 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Defira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.01064891 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,128.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.