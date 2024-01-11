DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.85 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

