Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 2.6%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.30. 300,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 443,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Despegar.com

Despegar.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $627.57 million, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $178.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 117.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 841.0% during the third quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 176,012 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 139.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 392,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 210,128 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.