DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,555 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.66. The stock had a trading volume of 788,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,568. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

