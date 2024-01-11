Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 16,276,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 23,227,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.