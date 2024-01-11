Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.14

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 28671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Disco Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.14.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

