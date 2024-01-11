Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $364.53

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.53 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 382.40 ($4.87). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 378.40 ($4.82), with a volume of 329,369 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,294.29, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($74,187.38). Also, insider Elias Diaz Sese sold 13,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.61), for a total value of £48,804.84 ($62,211.40). 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

