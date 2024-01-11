DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.46

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 291.46 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 301.50 ($3.84). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.79), with a volume of 2,599,129 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays raised DS Smith to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.59) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 409.40 ($5.22).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
