DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.46

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 291.46 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 301.50 ($3.84). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.79), with a volume of 2,599,129 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised DS Smith to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.59) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 409.40 ($5.22).

DS Smith Trading Down 1.6 %

DS Smith Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 872.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

