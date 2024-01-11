DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.17

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 5663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

DS Smith Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

