Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 2,216,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,285. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

