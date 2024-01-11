Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
ETG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 139,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,864. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
