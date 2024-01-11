eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

