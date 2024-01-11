eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.40

Shares of eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

eBullion Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

eBullion Company Profile

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

