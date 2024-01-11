Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Down 0.5%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.68. 43,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 59,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
