Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $999.67 million and approximately $64,212.95 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

