Edgecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $999.89 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $999.89 million and $64,227.74 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

