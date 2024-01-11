Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.17

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.17 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.84). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 68.40 ($0.87), with a volume of 2,006,789 shares trading hands.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,545.45%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.