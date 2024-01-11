Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

