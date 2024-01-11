EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

EMCOR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

