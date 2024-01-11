Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Endeavor Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,947. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
