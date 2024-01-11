Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.0 million-$314.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.0 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.980-2.010 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of ENV opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.33. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

