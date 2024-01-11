ERC20 Price Up 2.1% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $267.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,438.77 or 0.99872329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00228116 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01053906 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $303.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.