Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.20. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 43,600 shares traded.

Escalon Medical Trading Down 15.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

