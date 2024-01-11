EscoinToken (ELG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $625,580.43

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a total market capitalization of $45.47 million and approximately $625,580.43 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 310,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,881,643 tokens. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

