Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 115,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 60,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.33.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

