Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Esprit shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 10,726 shares changing hands.

Esprit Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

