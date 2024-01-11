ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading 0.4% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20. 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.
