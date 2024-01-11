ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Declares $0.56 Dividend

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.562 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AMNA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $39.75.
