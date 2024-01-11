ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.36.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Trading Down 0.1 %

MLPB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 2,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 1.76% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

