ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2628 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.18.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock remained flat at $19.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.