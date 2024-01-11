ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 1,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

