ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1589 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of SMHB stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 142,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,693. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

