ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (BDCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.1905 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BDCX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

