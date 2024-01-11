Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.85 price objective for the company.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,582. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

