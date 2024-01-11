Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 371.4% in December

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 398,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,787. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.