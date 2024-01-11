Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVVTY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $114.32. 34,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.47. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $86.26 and a 52-week high of $138.41.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

