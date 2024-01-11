Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of EVVTY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $114.32. 34,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.47. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $86.26 and a 52-week high of $138.41.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.