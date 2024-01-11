Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXAF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Exxaro Resources has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

