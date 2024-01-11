Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Exxaro Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXAF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Exxaro Resources has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.85.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
