Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Shares Up 2%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.58 and last traded at C$14.58. 15,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 26,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.29.

Fairfax India Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

