Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in December

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Thursday. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,714. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

