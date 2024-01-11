Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $138.17 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $584.60 million and approximately $138.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001527 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00083919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00027729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00023164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 828,963,010 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

