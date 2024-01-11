Financial Analysis: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) vs. MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.96 billion 3.99 -$320.41 million ($0.45) -18.16 MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 4.82 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

37.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -20.31% -2.92% -0.64% MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 3 10 4 0 2.06 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.85, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

MGT Capital Investments beats SoFi Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

